Governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Afam Ezenwafor, has said that his desire to save the state from imminent collapse was the driving force behind his aspiration.

Ezenwafor, at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, said he was displeased with the state’s economic situation and the level of its infrastructural development, hence, his resolve to use his youthful energy and ideas to approach issues of governance in the state if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

“Our mission is to rescue Anambra from imminent collapse. We remain very focused, firm, bold, resolute, dogged and undaunted towards actualising this mission. If we get it wrong this time around, the state may collapse.

“Now, Ndi Anambra and residents of the state can vote for a candidate with pedigree, track record, impeccable character, great ideas, financial discipline, humaneness, and the political will to rescue the state from collapse, as well as save the future for us and our children.

“This is the time for the youths to take over leadership, and reposition Anambra State. Therefore, I call on every youth and young person in schools, markets, on the streets and all walks of life, irrespective of political and religious leanings, or clannish sentiments, to rise up to the occasion and join this movement,” he stated.

He further said that he has developed a very rich blueprint and programme of action with which he would govern the state if elected governor; and appealed to Ndi Anambra to give him every support possible.