The leadership of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), commends President Muhammed Buhari for signing into law the 2022 Electoral Act, which is a positive step towards revolutionizing the electoral process in Nigeria. There is no gainsaying that signing the 2022 Electoral Act probably is the greatest achievement and legacy of the Buhari administration.

This is also instructive noting that President Buhari has been both a victim and beneficiary of a poor and relatively improved electoral process respectively.

The NRM further commends the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Assembly, the Inter Party Advisory Council, Civil Society Organizations, the Media and all stakeholders, who have worked tirelessly in the last fewyears to ensure that a credible and a more improved electoral process is put in place to govern the administration and implementation of the 2023 general election as well as future elections in Nigeria. Even though so much more reforms are expected, INEC has no doubt demonstrated its willingness and preparedness to improve the transparency of the electoral process by the impressive reforms it has embarked on in recent times,particularly the elimination of the use of incident form and the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), for accreditation of voters in all future elections in Nigeria.

With the foregoing therefore, the NRM challenges all Nigerians of voting age to take advantage of this innovation to fully participate in all the electioneering process since votes can now count in Nigeria. It is our hope that this development will deal with the grossapathy that had characterized elections in Nigeria before now.

Nigerians can now freely elect leaders of their choice by doing so, usher in a regime of credible and competent Nigerians in leadership at all levels. A new Nigeria where the NRM’s vision of a nation governed under an atmosphere of rule of law, shared peace, shared productivity and shared prosperity is possible. We invite all Nigerians to join us to RESCUE Nigeria NOW!