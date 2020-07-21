Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

National Rescue Movement, (NRM), yesterday, issued a strong notice of intent to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki and the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The party cited various issues that might work in its favour, saying that the time for PDP and APC is up to handover power to them after the September 19 election.

In a statement, Director, media and Communication of the Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Shedrach Oka and made available to journalists in Benin, urged the ruling PDP to stop campaigning for the gubernatorial election as Godwin Obaseki, the flag bearer of the party already stands disqualified going by the court cases against him.

“The National Rescue Movement, NRM, wishes to urge the candidate of the party to stop campaigning in Edo and start packing his luggage out of the Government House immediately.

“It is pretty obvious that the PDP candidates in the Edo poll, have a lot of allegations against them and these are all credible allegations which bordered on certificate forgery; it is in this vein that we are urging Mr. Obaseki to move out of the governor’s lodge quietly with respect or face disgrace”, the statement said.

It noted that in separate suits filed against them by the APC and Chief Wole Olanipekun , SAN, and other four Senior Advocates, the plaintiffs want the court to stop Godwin Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu from participating in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State for allegedly lying on oath and submitting false documents to INEC to aid their qualifications in the forthcoming election.

According to the NRM, the alleged offences of the defendants run contrary to the provisions of the electoral act 2010 as amended and the punishment is automatic disqualification.

On the APC, the NRM said its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has a huge case of corruption against him at a federal high court and his association with the disgraced APC former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has made him a laughing stock and distasteful to the electorate.

It charged the electorate not to vote for recycled, old and remote- controlled candidates, adding that the candidate of the NRM, Mr. Ozono is a young vibrant man with a track record of getting things done.