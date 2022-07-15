From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Presidential candidate and the flag bearer of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election, Okwudili Nwa-Anyadike has alerted of moves to forge letter of his withdrawal from the race.

In a statement by his media team, Nwa-Anyadike said he had been reliably informed that some persons in the party were planning to forge his letter of withdrawal from the race and sent same to INEC without his consent.

“I have been reliably informed that some persons in the party are planning to forge my withdrawal letter and submit same to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), without my consent and knowledge.

“Numberless times, pressure has been mounted on me to withdraw from the race by some vested interest in my party for my ticket to be handed over to a money bag politician.

“I want to make it categorically clear that I have not written any withdrawal letter, 1 will never withdraw from participating in the Presidential election in the 2023.

The NRM Presidential candidate said he has informed the national chairman of the party to be on red alert as some vested interest in

the party will stop at nothing until they manipulate and contravene section 33 of the electoral Act 2022, which provides that a political party cannot substitute a

candidate without his consent.

He urged the national chairman to use his good offices to avert the planned illegality contrary to section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“I emerged in a transparent primary election in which I polled 180 votes to defeat my closest rival, Prof. Benedicta Egbo who scored 30 votes at the party’s special convention”.