A political party, National Rescue Movement (NRM), on Wednesday sought National prayers from Nigerians and repentance from God for a progressive Nigeria.

According to the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Abubakar Jikamshi, at the NRM’s National Convention in Abuja, the party will help in bringing Nigerians closer to God.

“Fellow Nigerians, party faithfuls, distinguished delegates, ours is not to make promises because promises succeed only in provoking Nigerians. “However, we will promise and assure Nigerians of only thing – If we repent to God, give charity to the poor, take care of the teeming orphans on our streets and pray to our Lord to obliterate the socio-economic and political crisis in our country, the solution to all the challenges will be handy. “NRM, therefore, wishes to appeal to all Nigerians of adult age to repent to God and pray like the prayers of these pastors and Imams for the country’s protection and deliverance of its people.” Jikamshi said that the prayers of the clerics would be printed in leaflets and distributed to Nigerians to read daily, weekly, monthly or annually or at least once in a lifetime. He added that after the convention, NRM would commence the recruitment of credible Nigerians as its members who are concerned, desirous and committed to the project of rescuing Nigerians.

He said that the party’s objective is to build Nigeria to become an egalitarian society where every Nigerian would have equal opportunity to realise his or her potential.

Jikamshi said that the party would also inject a new lease of life to the country and rescue the oppressed and deprived by giving them the hope and opportunity of securing their lives and properties.