Organizers of Nigeria’s most prestigious and longest running sports award – Nigerian Sports Award (NSA) has congratulated Team Nigeria for putting up a superlative performance at the just concluded 12th edition of Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

At the competition held between August 20 and August 31, Team Nigeria won 126 medals; comprising 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals.

Nigeria occupied the second position on the medal table ahead of South Africa, Algeria and Morocco, the host.

In a congratulatory statement signed by the Executive Director of the Award, Mr. Kayode Idowu, he expressed happiness on the achievement recorded by the athletes, saying that this feat had reaffirmed the abundance of sport talents in Nigeria.

Idowu praised the team for the commitments; hard work and dedication that had seen them surpassed previous performances. “I must commend the team for the great performance at the competition. This clearly shows that we have enough talents to excel in different kind of sports.

As you can see, we won medals in sports that we are not known to be a strong force. With this, it means when we have the right motivation and resources, we can achieve better.