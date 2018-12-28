However, the NSA warned that in the event of threats to democratic values and sacred electoral process, the security agencies would be firm and decisive. The intervention by the NSA is timely and commendable.

It will surely improve the performance of the security agencies during elections if they uphold the essence of the training. In fact, the alleged meddlesomeness of some security agencies in the recent elections in Ekiti and Osun states has made this training by the NSA and other security agencies more necessary. Also, the allegations of plans to rig the forthcoming election by the opposition equally justified the training. There is no doubt that the 2019 poll is vital to the future of the nation’s democracy and continued existence of the country as one corporate entity.

The outcome of the election will also be important to other African countries and blacks in Diaspora. Therefore, all efforts will be put in place to make the election free, fair and credible. The election will be conducted in such a way that the outcome would be acceptable to all Nigerians.

The world is watching us. We must get it right. The security agencies and INEC officials must put in their best efforts to ensure that the outcome of the election is credible and seen to be so. All the security agencies involved in election duties must be neutral and apolitical. They must also be patriotic and professional before, during and after the election. They must not be found to be partisan. Apart from training the security agencies for election duties, there is urgent need for voter education.

All Nigerians, especially the electorate, must be educated on their responsibilities during the elections. INEC and other institutions charged with voter education should do more in this area before the polls. The political parties, their members and their teeming supporters must be enlightened on their roles during the election. The training has become necessary in view of rising cases of ballot snatching, thuggery and violence witnessed in some gubernatorial elections in some states recently. The 2019 polls should mark a new beginning in deepening the democratic process in the country.