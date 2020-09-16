The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Multipurpose Staff Cooperative Society has processed and paid the sum of N154.575 million as children education loan to legitimate applicants within one year.

The President of the Cooperative Society, Alhaji Bashir Ambi, disclosed this during his speech at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the NSC headquarters yesterday in Lagos, said that the introduction of children education loan has helped members to cater for their children/wards school needs.

According to him, cooperative intends to continue doing so in order to serve its members better, adding that the cooperative also introduced financial palliative, which is different from children education loan to enhance member’s financial well-being.

Speaking further, he said the account of the cooperative has been automated. He urged members to utilize the platform for their respective financial transactions.

“To further enhance accountability, transparency and integrity in the cooperative, we pay electronically the actual amount appropriated to members as dividend. We are assuring members that payment of e-dividend in the cooperative has come to stay.

“While we cannot boast of completely averting risk, let us assure you that the current executive will not invest members’ hard earned money on any ventures or business whose outcome is not or reasonably foreseeable,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSC, Hassan Bello, who was represented by Director, Special Duties, Mrs. Ada Okam, said delighted to be part of the rejuvenated society, which has not only kept its pioneering spirit but has responded with constancy to the needs of staff by engaging always and again for cohesion.

While commending the services of the present leadership of team, he employed them not to allow the tempo wane. He also charged them to continue to imbibe the specific values and principles required to be ever evolving, adapting, innovating and developing to greater heights.

He added: “Today, the cooperative society faces the future with energy and maturity. I enjoin you to have a vision that should be encompass not only economic, but social and environmental dimensions. This will help to broaden the developmental experiences of the cooperative society as well as continue and bequeath a unique and worthy heritage.”