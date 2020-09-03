Joe Apu

The new leadership of the Navy Sailing Club, located in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, has reiterated its commitment in developing young talents that would represent Nigeria and the African continent on the world map in watersports.

Newly elected Club Commodore, Citizen Olatunde Giwa-Daramola, in his acceptance speech at the handover ceremony held at the club premises, told members that one of the reasons he contested for the position is to help reposition the foremost sailing club in Nigeria, with a view to restoring activities in the club that would attract more sailors to the club.

“Already, we have started by taking stock of the boats to know where repairs are needed, so as to ensure that they are in good order and, most importantly, move the club forward.

“We have a major event like the Commodore’s/Independence Day Race to flag off activities of this administration and we enjoin everyone, irrespective of our alignment during the period of campaign and election, to come together for us to restore things.”

Immediate past Club Commodore, Navy Captain Mutairu Braimah, while addressing the house in his formal handover thanked members for the support he enjoyed during his term of office.

At the Annual General Meeting of the Club, Giwa-Daramola defeated Navy Commodore Mike Igwe by 32 to 23 votes for the position of Club Commodore while Barrister Agha Emmanuel was voted in as Vice Commodore unopposed and MWO Egwue Hilary (Rtd) was elected Rear Commodore.

Other officers of the Club are Paul Nkwor (General Secretary), Olajide Owonubi(Treasurer), Rowland Adaimoni (Social Secretary), Remi Iwuopara (Works Secretary), LS Ashom Luka (Membership Secretary), POPTI Wakili Deborah and Chuks Atu (Provost).