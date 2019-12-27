The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has donated items to Harvey Road Health & Maternity Centre, old peoples’ homes, motherless babies home, and others in Lagos, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking on behalf of the management and staff of the council, the Deputy Director, Special Duties Department, Mrs. Nneka Nuhu, said the donation was part of NSC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ensure that the needy in the society are supported and empowered.

She urged the recipients of the items to make judicious use of them, noting that NSC will ensure the continuity of its CSR activities.

The items donated were washing machines, freezers, refrigerators, generating plants, mosquito nets, pressing iron, rechargeable lanterns among others.

The agency, in its on-going programme tagged “Give Back to the Society Programme”, recently donated items to hospitals, states, orphanage homes, Internal Display Pensions in Plateau, Imo and Abia.