By Steve Agbota

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers ‘Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, has said that the present management would ensure completion of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs), Vehicle Transit Areas, (VTAs) Border Information Centers (BICs) and other projects which his predecessor, Hassan Bello embarked upon.

Jime stated this at the recently concluded Federal Ministry of Transportation 2020 Ministerial Retreat held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The NSC boss, who presented the report of Council’s activities from 2019 to 2020, said that the agency as Port Economic Regulator has ensured effective regulation at the nation’s ports.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the retreat, stating that the initiative provides a unique opportunity for the Maritime Agencies and top officials of the Ministry of Transportation to cross-fertilize ideas on projects for the elevation of the maritime sector in Nigeria.

He assured that NSC would not relent in its effort to ensuring seamless transactions at the ports.

