Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre, says, the Centre is poised to increase the life expectancy of Nigerians and make old age an interesting life.

Omokaro made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that in 2015 and 2018, Nigeria was at the bottom of the ranking of Global Age Watch Index, because the country, then, did not have documents and entity to qualified it to the top.

“The ranking is done according to the status and well being of older persons and also the comparable data and indicators; for instance, life expectancy well being of older persons and many others.

“In Nigeria, how many people live up to 60 years and if they do, how many are enjoying healthy status after the age of 60 years. How many have access to health insurance and income security?

“Now, with the establishment of NSCC, Nigerians’ life expectancy would comparably increase because, now, we have a National Policy on Ageing, we have a 10-year strategic plan document and the legal presence of NSCC to implement all these.

“Very soon, the life expectancy currently attributed to Nigerians would soon improve for the better, because, with all the programmes we have, Nigerians would start living longer. Value would be added to old age/senior citizens,” she said.

Omokaro explained that she is optimistic about the Centre’s capacity to deliver, because of the funding coming in and goodwill of Nigerians and government to see that the Centre delivers on its mandate.

She said that it was time for the younger generation to respect and learn from the older generation because, senior citizens have wisdom that the young ones can benefit from. (NAN)