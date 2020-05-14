The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command has apprehended 200 persons, who tried to sneak into the state since the Federal Government restriction on interstate movement.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the people were apprehended at boundaries of the state.

He, however, disclosed that in line with government’s directive, the violators were denied access to the state and turned back to wherever they were coming from.

Ayinla decried the attitude of people that flout the restriction order meant to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

“It is disheartening because vehicles with food and agricultural produce that were permitted to move into states were being use by some persons to sneak into the state.

He also said that it was embarrassing that in spite of the restriction on interstate movement people still succeed in passing through.

Ayinla appealed to residents to adhere strictly to measures put in place by both the Federal and State Government in curtailing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

He also urged the public to be patient and cooperate with security agencies, even as security personnel have been urged to be civil in dealing with the public.

“COVID-19 is real and not political. People should adhere and comply with government regulation in combating the scourge.

“I can assure you that security agencies are ready to work with government and at the same time will not lack in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

“We will secure and protect lives as well as fight every form of crime and criminality in the state,” he said. (NAN)