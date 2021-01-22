From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command, has apprehended two suspected dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit

drugs.



The Commandant, NSCDC in Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, while

parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, said the

suspects were arrested with large numbers of Indian hemp and other

illicit drugs at Anguwan Zuru, in Zuru town.

According to him, “today, we are parading these two suspects believed to

have been in possession of large consignments of Indian hemps and other

illicit drugs.

“It was on Jan. 18 that we received credible intelligence on activities of

some unscrupulous elements in Anguwan Zuru in Zuru town, that a lot of

criminal activities were taking place in the area.

“And following the receipt of this information, my officers swung into

action and they sustained surveillance in the area and on the same day our

efforts yielded positive results,” he said.

On the total quantity and the amount involved, the commandant said only the

NDLEA would ascertain the actual quantity of the illicit substances and its

financial equivalent.

He explained that the command was determined to ensure that crime was

reduced to the lowest level in the society while appealing to the public to

always feel free to provide the corps with credible intelligence for the

good of all.

“I want to assure the general public that any information given to us will

be treated with utmost confidence and secrecy,” Ibrahim-Mafara said.

The two suspects told journalists that they were in possession of the

illicit substances, but pleaded for forgiveness.

One of the suspects said: “I am a primary school teacher and a plumber and had never engaged in the business before,” admitting that he was a first

time offender.

The second suspect said he had been in the business for about a year to

provide for his family.