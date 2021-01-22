The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command, has apprehended two suspected dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit
drugs.
The Commandant, NSCDC in Kebbi State, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim-Mafara, while
parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, said the
suspects were arrested with large numbers of Indian hemp and other
illicit drugs at Anguwan Zuru, in Zuru town.
According to him, “today, we are parading these two suspects believed to
have been in possession of large consignments of Indian hemps and other
illicit drugs.
“It was on Jan. 18 that we received credible intelligence on activities of
some unscrupulous elements in Anguwan Zuru in Zuru town, that a lot of
criminal activities were taking place in the area.
“And following the receipt of this information, my officers swung into
action and they sustained surveillance in the area and on the same day our
efforts yielded positive results,” he said.
On the total quantity and the amount involved, the commandant said only the
NDLEA would ascertain the actual quantity of the illicit substances and its
financial equivalent.
He explained that the command was determined to ensure that crime was
reduced to the lowest level in the society while appealing to the public to
always feel free to provide the corps with credible intelligence for the
good of all.
“I want to assure the general public that any information given to us will
be treated with utmost confidence and secrecy,” Ibrahim-Mafara said.
The two suspects told journalists that they were in possession of the
illicit substances, but pleaded for forgiveness.
One of the suspects said: “I am a primary school teacher and a plumber and had never engaged in the business before,” admitting that he was a first
time offender.
The second suspect said he had been in the business for about a year to
provide for his family.
