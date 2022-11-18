The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday arraigned one Robert Ahen,34, before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and other offences.

Ahen is facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, robbery, extortion, cheating and impersonation.

The NSCDC prosecuting counsel, Mr Anthony Shaibu, told the court that the accused was arrested following a complaint received from one Iorlaha Awaza, a member of staff of the corps on Nov. 17.

Shaibu alleged that the accused residing behind RCM Primary School, Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government, had severally blocked the Federal Highway and robbed motorists.

He also alleged that the accused on or about Nov. 17, with others now at large, engaged in an illegal road block within Benue, extorting and robbing innocent citizens of their monies and other personal belongings.

He said that the suspect during investigation voluntary confessed to the crime.

The prosecutor said the accused, by his action, contravened Sections 97, 293, 294, 323, 324, and 399 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue State 2004 CAP 124.

He said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

Shaibu said that the NSCDC is a statutory body bestowed with the power to prosecute offences pursuant to Section 3 (1) (f) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (amendment) Act 2007.

He said also that their power is also derivable from Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

However, when the case came up for mention,no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Rose Ioryshe, remanded the accused at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi, and adjourned the case till Jan. 10, 2023. (NAN)