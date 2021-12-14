From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two illegal miners in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State.

The suspects are Ogunmokun Joshua (24) and Amos Danjos (26).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Osun Command of NSCDC, Adigun Daniel, Tuesday, the State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, stated that the suspects were arrested on December 12 at a mining site.

The commandant stated that the suspects were arrested for conspiracy, illegal encroachment and illegal mining in the state.

He stated that the suspected miners have been causing havoc in the state, saying that the corps will ensure that they are flushed off the mining sites.

The NSCDC Commandant warned all criminals to vacate Osun or be ready to face the consequences of their despicable acts.

He assured that the suspects would be charged to the court as soon as the investigation concludes on the matter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .