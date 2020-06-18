The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Jigawa has arrested two watchmen over alleged theft of four sewing machines.

Mr Adamu Shehu, the spokesman for the state command disclosed this while the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said that the suspects aged 55 and 53 were arrested after the stole the items at the Gumel Skills Acquisition Centre where they work as watchmen.

“The operatives of the NSCDC on routine night patrol in Gumel metropolis on Thursday arrested two security guards working at Skills Acquisition Center for alleged theft of items belonging to the centre.

“The suspects aged 55 and 53 respectively, were residents of Ayagi quarters in Gumel and security guards working at the skills acquisition centre as guards.

“The duo connived and stole four sewing machines and one designing machine, collectively valued at N180,000,” he said.

He explained that the suspects were arrested at about 1 a.m., following a tip off from a good samaritan in the area.

He said that the suspects who confessed to the crime, would soon be charged to court.

Shehu said the state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Garba Muhammad has commended the brave effort of the good samaritan who reported the incident to his personnel, and encouraged members of the public to emulate same describing security as everybody’s business. (NAN)