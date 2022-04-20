From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A four-man rail line vandalism gang has been arrested by the men of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State Command.

The gang said to specialize in vandalizing rail line materials was apprehended with the help of the Hunters and Forest Security Services.

According to the NSCDC State Commandant, Afrika Ezenyimulu, the kingpin of the gang, 31-year-old Monday Onyeabor, was arrested by a combined team of the Corps and Hunters Group while in possession of two railway slippers at Mmafu in Aninri Local Government of the state.

Ezenyimulu disclosed that Onyeabor during interrogation gave the names of the other three members of his gang as Ejike Ogbonna, 27, Amobi Okolie, 27 and Chukwuka Ekwe, 27, all from Oduma in the same Aninri Council area.

He further said, “Based on his statement, a manhunt for the three was mounted which resulted in their arrest. During the arrest, one of the suspects, Amobi Okolie claimed to be innocent of the crime, but confessed that he had sometime in the recent past assisted other suspects in transporting vandalized materials, which at that time he claimed was unknown to him to be products of vandalism.

“He was however found to be in possession of syringes and a pipe which he confessed he used in sniffing the infamous Methamphetamine popularly known in the local parlance as Mkpurummiri.”

In a statement issued yesterday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Denny Manuel (CSC), other items recovered from the suspects included a cutlass and a motorcycle.

The statement noted that investigation was being intensified by the Corps to unravel other culprits in the chain of the unholy trade.

“Commandant Afrika further re-emphasized the resolve of the Corps in the State to get rid of all unwanted elements, insisting that the Corps will deal ruthlessly with all those vandalizing or tampering with government infrastructure even as he called on the members of the public to always assist security agencies with credible information on activities of criminals in the State.”