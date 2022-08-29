The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects for allegedly vandalising government property in Maiduguri.

Mr Musa Farouk, the state Commandant of the Corps, paraded the suspects on Monday in Maiduguri.

Farouk said four of the suspects were arrested for allegedly removing 84 pieces of aluminum windows in Teacher’s Village in Camp of Pompomari Layout, Maiduguri.

He alleged that the suspects sold the items to one Tijani Bulama and Jibrin Ibrahim, who are still at large.

Farouk said that the other suspects were arrested in the Government Reserve Area (GRA) of Maiduguri for allegedly vandalising NITEL cable.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to contain activities of vandals in the state and called for public support by providing useful information on criminals. (NAN)