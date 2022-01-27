From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, has arrested a 24-year-old man, Bright Joseph, who specialised in advertising nonexistence eggs on social media to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect was said to have collected money from his online customer known fully that he has no eggs to sell for the money collected.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a release by the spokesperson of the command, Adigun Daniel, stated that the suspect was arrested on January 26, 2022 at Zone VI, Apete area, Owode-Ede, Osun atate.

According to NSCDC, the suspect who claimed to be a holder of National Diploma Certificate from Auchi Polytechnic, allegedly advertised the sales of eggs under the guise of operating a farm called Choice Farms located in Ogbogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state on his Instagram page.

“A 37-year-old man, Halima Ashifa, who resides at Sanngo Otta, Ogun atate signified interest in the supply and established contact with the suspect. She eventually made a cash transfer of a total sum of N55,000 in two instalments of N7500 and N47,500 for the eggs on 21 and 25 of January, 2022 respectively.

“The money was deposited in a GTB account which the suspect claimed was the account belonging to his company secretary whereas the account number actually belongs to a Point of Sales (POS) operator at Owode-Ede,” NSCDC explained.

It was gathered that the suspect did not have poultry or eggs as claimed on his social media.

He was said to have admitted guilty of the crime in his confessional statement made at the command of NSCDC.

The commandant of NSCDC said the suspect would be charge to the court very soon.