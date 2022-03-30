The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two trucks loaded with 90,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel.

Commandant of NSCDC in Cross River, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, conducted newsmen round the impounded trucks at the NSCDC exhibit yard in Calabar South.

Fadeyi said the trucks were arrested on March 23, 2022 in Ikom local government area of the state.

According to him, shortly after the arrest, men of the NSCDC mandated the drivers to drive the trucks to Calabar, adding that the drivers jumped out of the trucks along the road and ran away.

He lamented that the act by the drivers were capable of causing more havoc, if not for the skillful control of the trucks by his men.

“These trucks were arrested on March 23 2022 in Ikom local government area. Each of the trucks carried 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel.

“Both drivers ran away in the process of moving them to Calabar and this almost created a disaster; we can imagine what would have happened if it ran into people.

“But my men were able to salvage the situation. I want to believe that if all is well with this product, there wouldn’t have been any reason for the drivers to run away.

“The product is going through analysis in the laboratory, pending on what we get from it; but this truck is likely going to be forfeited to the Federal Government,” he said.

He commended the Commandant General of NSCDC, for equipping men of the command with the necessary tools and logistics for optimal operations and service delivery to the nation.

He warned those involved in such ‘shady deals’ to desist from putting the lives of innocent Nigerians who may go out innocently to buy such product at risk.

This seizure is coming few months after the NSCDC won a case in the Federal High Court against two trucks that were arrested in December 2021 for conveying same adulterated diesel.

The Court ordered that the trucks be seized and handed over to the Federal Government while the product be destroyed. (NAN)