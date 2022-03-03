From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Delta State on Thursday said eleven suspects have been arrested for allegedly vandalising crude oil pipes in Evurode, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.
The suspects were nabbed while transporting the vandalised pipes out by operatives of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Operation Delta Safe of the Nigeria Army, who handed them over to the NSCDC.
Public Relations Officer of the command, Emeka Peters who made this known in a statement, said the state commandant of the NSCDC, Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, has already paraded the suspects.
Mr. Peters gave the names of the all male suspects as George Umukoro (66), Adu Peter (62), Luck Efekerhi (66), Thomas Umukoro (60), Felix Iku (45), Efe Otoborisi (43), Henry Oshevire (41), Eruovuho Akparugo (32), Sunday Godwin (36), Igwe Shedrach (30) and Orava Adiza (41).
He said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation, and urged residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of intimidation.
According to Mr. Peters, the command was winning the war against vandalism, noting that the reduction in vandalism and other crimes “both in the state and in Nigeria is not unconnected with the Commandant General, Dr. Abubakar Audi Ahmed new year message where the CG charged officers and men to be ruthless to criminals.
“The CG morale booster heightened the spirit of Commandant Akinsanya and his men which yielded the harvest of arrests of the vandals.”
He maintained the position of the command to flush out vandals and criminals from the state, and promised to heat up the security temperature to make it unbearable for recalcitrant criminal elements still hibernating in the state.
Leave a Reply