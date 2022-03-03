From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Delta State on Thursday said eleven suspects have been arrested for allegedly vandalising crude oil pipes in Evurode, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were nabbed while transporting the vandalised pipes out by operatives of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Operation Delta Safe of the Nigeria Army, who handed them over to the NSCDC.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Emeka Peters who made this known in a statement, said the state commandant of the NSCDC, Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun, has already paraded the suspects.