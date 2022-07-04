From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the alleged raping of a two-year-old girl by two suspects in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Public Relations Officer of Corps (PRO), DSC Akeem Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, said the case was brought to the command from Yauri LGA.

He said: “Yes, we have received a rape referral case of a two-year-old girl (name withheld) from our personnel in Yauri local government area of the state. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape, but the investigation is still ongoing and will be done to its logical conclusion. That is only what I can say for now until the investigation is over,” Adeyemi said.

Also confirming the incident, the Coordinator of National Human Rights Commission, Alhaji Hamza Wala, said the commission found out that unnatural office was committed on the two-year- old-girl child.

“There was a report by a medical doctor in the area, Dr Bulus, the Chief Medical Officer in Yauri General Hospital, who confirmed that there was penetration through her both genitals, and she is transferred now to Kalgo Medical Centre for necessary treatment and medication.

“Not only our commission but other Women Rights as Yauri Women Development Association, Hisbah committee, among others, are all involved in trying to see justice is served on those rapists after investigation is concluded,” he said.

Hajiya Fatima Musa Bature, the Chairperson of Yauri Women Development Association (YWDA), also confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Wednesday, June 29, at the residence of ‘Sarkin Makadan Yauri’, saying the investigation would detail everything.

Speaking of the incident, the father of the victim, Malam Ilyasu Yauri, also, confirmed what happened to his daughter, saying, “it happened to my daughter, but I can’t talk about that now.”