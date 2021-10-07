From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing prepaid meters.

The suspects were also accused of conspiracy, stealing, tampering and illegal possession of eight prepaid meters.

While parading the suspects, the state commandant of the corps, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

He said the relentless efforts of his men led to the arrest of the suspects, assuring that they will soon be charged to court.

Abodunrin also reiterated that the NSCDC is saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure across the state, stressing that the offences committed by the suspects could not be treated with levity.

He said: “The arrests were made possible through sustained intelligence and the prime suspect; Osuola Gospel, aged 26, who hails from Imo State, but currently resides at Ogunyebi street, Ijapo extension, Akure, had confessed to the crime.

“Gospel was arrested along with two other suspects; Oladele Ibukun (42 years), who bought one of the prepaid meters at the rate of 60,000, while the third suspect is Dayo Akinlafe, aged 40 years.

“From the statement volunteered by the suspects, they confessed to the crime that the eight prepaid meters were stolen on September 27 and 29, 2021, at Alagbaka area and Ijapo Estate, respectively, which is an offence contrary to the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2004.”

