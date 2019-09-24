The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has arrested three persons suspected to be dealing in illicit drugs.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, who revealed this in Kaduna on Tuesday, said that the suspects were arrested at Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government.

He said that the suspects were arrested by officials of the Civilian Joint Task Force on Sept. 22, and were handed over to the NSCDC.

Dutsinma said that Tramadol, Axzol 5, Valinex 5, and Diazapam were some of the exhibits found on them, giving the names of the suspects as Shafiyu Lawal, Zaharadeen Yakubu and Aminu Isah.

He explained that the suspects had confessed to the commission of the offence, adding that they would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

Dutsinma decried the rising cases of illegal drug peddling in spite of measures put in place by government and other relevant agencies.

The Commandant advised parents and guardians to ensure good upbringing of their children and wards, so that they can be useful to the society in future.

He reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC to rid the state of crimes, calling on members of the public to assit it with useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminals.

Dutsinma also called on members of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in the state to join hands with the command to fight crimes in the state.

The Secretary of the state chapter of the NUJ, Mr John Adi, assured the commandant of the media support, saying that the media was open to all.