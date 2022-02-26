From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A 40 year – old man, Mr Reuben Chibueze, has been arrested by the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 16 year-old step daughter.

Parading the suspect before newsmen in Owerri on Saturday,the State NSCDC Commandant, Mr Michael Ogar, disclosed that Chibueze has been in the act of battering his wife before eventually sending her packing to pave way for his lust and desires to have his ways with the Vitim.

After raping her, the commandant said, he threatened the little girl with a knife, promising to kill her with it if she dare mention the act to anyone.

“We gathered that Mr Chibueze battered his wife severally and sent her away from the house on a fateful evening before proceeding to have carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter, after threatening to stab her if she refused him access to her body. ” Ogar said.