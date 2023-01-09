From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspects for vandalising bridges in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The arrested suspects are Abdullahi Bello, 18, Suleja LGA, Niger State; Julius David Madaki, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State; Gambo Clement, 18, Sanga LGA, Kaduna State; Sadiq Abdullahi, 24, Billiri LGA, Gombe State and Abdulaziz Aliyu 25, Sanga LGA Kaduna State. A discreet investigation into the matter has commenced and would be followed by diligent prosecution of the suspects.

Recovered from the suspects are vandalised five inches galvanised pipes (5 mm), angle irons and a hand saw which was used in carrying out the destruction.

The corps is on the trail of other members of the criminal gang who are currently at large.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said that most of the suspects are artisans whose activities are domiciled around the crime scene which is located close to the headquarters of Federal Mortgage Bank, Central Business District, Abuja

According to him, members of the criminal syndicate were arrested following credible information and surveillance mounted by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (DII) Crack Squad from the National Headquarters of the corps with the support of other stakeholders.

“Protection of critical national assets and infrastructure is the core mandate of NSCDC and the corps is determined to deliver alongside other mandates to justify its existence.

“Vandals of bridges are warned to desist from this nefarious act of vandalising galvanised pipes and aluminium used in the construction and reinforcement of bridges or risk arrest and possible jail terms as security is beefed up around those public utilities by the eagle-eyed operatives of the corps.

“Vandalism of bridges constitutes great risks and dangers to the lives of users as they could fall to their untimely deaths unknowingly. A bridge could also collapse once it becomes weakened by the destruction of its various parts which makes it structurally deficient at some points.

“The government is investing heavily in infrastructural development in the country and has provided bridges amongst other public utilities to ensure safe mode of passage or movements for citizens of different social and economic classes and also, to enrich the environment.

“Citizens are enjoined to join hands with security agencies in ensuring protection and safety of lives and public infrastructure by giving useful and timely information to the corps or any of the security agencies once anyone or groups of people are sighted vandalising them,” he said.

Recall that the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, worried by the incessant vandalism and theft of manhole covers on roads in the FCT, Abuja, directed operatives of the corps to redouble their efforts in ending the menace.

Following this directive, officers and men of the corps immediately evolved new measures and renewed determinations to protect critical infrastructure in the country nationwide; a move which resulted in the arrest of the suspects who confessed to having carried out the dastardly act at night.

According to him, the corps equally intensified collaborations and engagements with other security agencies, stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians and it has started yielding positive results.

