The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara has arrested seven persons for allegedly violating the lockdown order put in place in the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

“In swift response to a distress call from the public on Sobi FM radio yesterday, our personnel were immediately deployed to the scene at the expressway, Shao junction, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

“A trailer fully loaded with passengers was held by the community with the view of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Olasunkanmi said.

He said that before the arrival of NSCDC personnel in the community, the trailer driver had escaped with the vehicle while seven out of the passengers were apprehended.

The spokesman said that the violators would soon be taken to the mobile court for prosecution.

“The State Commandant, Mr Bello Ale, appreciated the actions taken by the public for being vigilant and active in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

” Ale sought for more intelligence reports and support from the public to curb the spread of the coronavirus and all other atrocities in the state,” he said. (NAN)