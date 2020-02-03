Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested an alleged fake medical practitioner who has been practising medicine for over two years in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The fake doctor, who was identified as Mudansi Mohammed Idris, allegedly killed a three-year-old girl, Hauwa, while trying to transfuse blood into her, in the process of which the girl developed complications leading to her death at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Mahmud Mohammed Fari, who paraded the suspect in Lafia, noted that he was arrested following complainant from the father of the girl.

According to him, “we have arrested a fake medical doctor; we are charging him for culpable homicide because he illegally administered blood on an innocent girl of three years which resulted in her death.

“He was arrested on January 31, 2020, at Sarki Power Street in Lafia where he runs an unregistered chemist and has been practising for over two years. He has no medical certificate,” the NSCDC commander said.

The fake doctor, Mr Idris, told reporters that he is a student of College of Health Technology, Gboko, admitting that he had been treating people successfully but had not experienced complicated cases like that of the dead girl.

He admitted committing the crime but pleaded with NSCDC officials and the state government to forgive him.