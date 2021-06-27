From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested five suspected oil bunkerers

The Command warned against sales of adulterated petroleum products in the state.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, while parading the suspects at the weekend, disclosed that men of the NSCDC in the state are on the lookout for anyone involved in sales of adulterated petroleum products.

He said the arrests of the suspects were made at different places following a tip-off during a routine patrol by the Anti-vandal Unit of the Command.

The NSCDC boss said the first two suspects – David Ogbu and Iyamu Friday – were arrested along Ore-Benin road while the other three suspects, Suraju Adamu, Ali Mohammed and Mukta Musa were arrested at Ore tollgate area.

‘Information gathered from our preliminary investigation indicates that the waybill the suspects presented was suspected to be fake. This prompted us to arrest them and also investigate them,’ Abodunrin said.

He explained that the suspects could not produce any document authorising their dealings in petroleum products as the samples sighted at the point of arrest was different from the contents in the truck.

‘Our anti-vandal unit is working day and night to ensure that those that are tampering with our commonwealth are always apprehended.

‘Throughout the entire country, we have been having incidents of fire disasters and this could be the kind of product that is causing it.

‘Again, the adulterated petroleum products could cause a lot of damage to our engine, be it vehicles, generators or any mechanical equipment that is using such products.

‘Meanwhile, we have reiterated our commitment to ensure that vandals are not allowed to operate here.

‘In the last few months, many suspected vandals have been arrested and we will keep arresting them and ensure that the state is free from vandalism,’ he said.

Abodunrin said the five suspects would be charged to court as soon the investigation is concluded.

