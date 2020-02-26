Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested a 45-year-old man (name withheld) for alleged land grabbing and swindling of the public in Maiduguri.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested on Feb. 15, sequel to formal complaint filed by one Bukar Abacha, alleging that the suspect sold 10 plots of land at the cost of N4 million and presented forged tittle documents to the complainant.

He said that plot of lands were located at Moromti district of Auno in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant added that the command had recovered N1.3 million from the suspect and warned the people to be wary of fraudsters. (NAN)