The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State command, has arrested one Benjamin Jato for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC. Orndiir Terzungwe made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Terzungwe said the 32-year-old suspect, Jato, who claimed to be a carpenter, was arrested at Bayan-Dutse in Chikun Local Government Area at about 22:00hours on April 21 by members of Quick Response Unit of the command.

According to investigation, the suspect lives in neighborhood with the victim and is strongly believed to have taken advantage of the familiarity he established with the victim’s family to perpetrate such evil act.

“The victim was reported to have been raped in a bathroom where she resides in a rented apartment with her aunt.”

“One of the victim’s aunts, who was first to know about the unfortunate incident, said she knew about it after the harm was carried out and the victim had even moved away from the scene.

“When I first learned of the ugly incident, I was misinformed that she fell in a gutter because I saw blood on her cheeks and it was being washed by the suspect, who held her and was pretending to be cleaning her.

“But after a critical check on her body, I discovered blood on her laps.

“When we prevailed on her, she opened up, that one man forcefully took her into the bathroom and slept with her with strong warning to her not to disclose it to anyone, else she will die,” her aunt narrated.

Terzungwe said, commenting on the matter after his personal interrogation of the victim’s relations, the State Commandant, Babangida Dutsinma, had directed a thorough investigation into the matter after which the suspect would be charged to Court.(NAN)