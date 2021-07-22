Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected motorcycle thief on its wanted.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin, yesterday.

The statement said that the motorcycle thief, a male, was caught while shopping inside a supermarket in llorin.

“The middle aged man was accused of stealing a motorcycle in a shopping mall in Ilorin in May, but escaped arrest and absconded with the stolen property.

“Efforts to apprehend him since then has proved abortive, until he was picked up at a supermarket on Taiwo Road, llorin, by two operatives from Akerebiata Division,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said the operatives were on a surveillance around Taiwo Road, when they sighted the suspect, who had been on their wanted list for a while.

He said the suspect was accused of stealing a motorcycle and had been on the run since then.

Afolabi said the suspect was taken to the NSCDC headquarters, Ilorin, where he would be charged to court.

