From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A salesboy, Tobiloba Olayinka, 21, has been arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, for allegedly plotting to kidnap his employer with the intention of extorting N1.5 million ransom from him.

Parading the suspect yesterday, at the Command’s headquarters located along Ado-Ikere road, NSCDC Commandant in Ekiti, Mr. John Fayemi, said the suspect was arrested by men of anti-terrorism operatives of the Command on January 8, after discreet investigation.

Fayemi said the suspect had allegedly written to his boss in December, threatening him to pay a sum of N1.5 million or be ready to be kidnappped .

“We have a case involving a 21-year-old salesboy, Tobiloba Olayinka, who was arrested by men of counter terrorism squad for threatening to kidnap his employer, Hamzat Adebisi.

“Upon discreet Investigatioon, the suspect was arrested on January 8.

“The boy has been a Salesboy of the victim, but he cooked up a letter using strange name and account number and demanded a sum of N1.5m, else his employer would be kidnapped.

“But for the quick response of my men, he was botched after discreet operation. He used fictitious name, account and telephone number to defraud his employer. We tracked his number and he was arrested”.

The NSCDC Chief decried the upsurge in kidnapping in the society and internet fraud on campuses across the country.

“We are working with police and DSS to unravel those who are perpetrating theses crimes. We are also working with religious, traditional and community leaders for enlightenment campaign to conscientise the youth and wean them of their criminal tendencies.

“We know that we have to be proactive, that is why we are gathering intelligence to foil some of the activities of these criminals kidnapping people and defrauding people via internet”.

He described as mere insinuation, the rumour that members of a certain ethnic group perpetrating crimes in Ekiti were being spared from arrest and prosecution.

“Most of these things are insinuation. Recently, the federal government listed bandits as terrorists, so law has no respect for ethnicity and religion.

“Those perpetrating crimes are not being arrested based on ethnicity or religion.”