From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has paraded six teenagers arrested for alleged sex hawking in the state.

According to the commandant, Waziri Goni, the teenagers who were between the ages of 16 and 19 were identified to be from neighboring states including: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Plateau.

He told newsmen that the group of minors whom he described as unfortunate girls were rescued by his men at Gidan Solo opposite Rocket hotels at new-mile 3 in Gombe metropolis. He explained that the rescue mission was carried out based on information by concerned residents.

The Commandant also disclosed that two of the operators of the facility have been arrested and charged to court. He said that the command had been waiting for the girls’ parents to show up.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Pity none of their parents have shown up at least for them. These are promising youths wasting away with no certain future” he lamented while pleading with parents to ensure strict monitoring of their wards to avoid breeding of future criminals. He added that the likes of the girls harbor criminals.

Aisha Umar from Bauchi and Faizah Muhammed of Gombe States jointly admitted to being camped and used as sex hawker. While Fa’izah said she charges between N15,000 and N25,000 for what she called “home services”.

Meanwhile, Love Samuel, owner of Rocket hotel who was also paraded said she was unaware of the dirty services on the premises she let out on rent to the two sponsors already in court but admitted that she has been visiting the command for over two years on the same recurring case.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .