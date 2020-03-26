The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has arrested seven suspects for tampering with the Portharcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) transmission lines.

State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Danjuma Elisha, who paraded the suspects on Thursday in Calabar, said they were arrested on March 24 at different spots in Calabar.

Elisha said it was regrettable that while some people were obeying the “stay at home” order by the state government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, some people decided to cause more havoc to residents of the state.

He said that the suspects were arrested by personnel of NSCDC attached to officials of PHED in Calabar, adding that investigation was ongoing to ensure that the suspects face the wrath of the law.

“On March 24, we arrested seven suspected cable vandals at different locations in Calabar. It is very wrong for them to catch up with the stay at home order of the state government to commit crime.

“People are supposed to stay at home and have power supply to make life more meaningful, but these set of people have decided to make quick money in the wrong way,” he said.

On Covid-19 pandemic, Elisha said that the Command had constituted a 250 man contingent response team for training by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He explained that the team shall assist with lockdown enforcement where necessary, distribution of personal protective gears, sensitisation of the public and many other duties as may be assigned.

“As a command, we have adopted a multi-layered approach in the rat race to curtail the spread of Covid-19 and to mitigate the impact in already affected population.

“We are doing a continuous enlightenment and sensitisation of personnel and observing basic hand washing practices.

“We are decongesting our holding facilities and cells and also making spirited efforts within our resources to provide protective gears which include masks, hand gloves, sanitisers and others.

“At the state level, the Corps is working with the Cross River Government in making sure that all the entry points into the state are locked down and admittance shall be strictly after screening,” he said.

He added that the corps was willing to enforce strict compliance on regulations on motorists and tricycles who commute passengers within the state and inter-state travels.

He said that Gov. Ben Ayade had directed that every tricycle and taxi should carry one passenger at a time and two passengers for buses and must provide sanitizers for use by passengers. (NAN)