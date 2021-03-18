From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two suspected fraudsters for allegedly swindling a 70- year -old- woman in Akure, the Ondo State Capital of N500,000

The suspects, Dapo Akinwumi and Sunday Famaiye, were accused of hypnotizing their victims, and in the process, swindle them of fortunes.

They were also accused of threatening their victims not to open up about their predicament or else they would die.

While parading the suspects before journalists, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Eweka Okoro, said the suspects were nabbed by the Counter Terrorist Unit of the command based on sustained Intelligence and credible Information.

He noted that the confessional statement made by the suspects,showed that the syndicate operated at Arakale, Irowo, Odopetu, Ijomu and Isolo areas in Akure.

According to him, the suspects operated through a codename “Apadabo Alaaje”

He, however ,said his men were on the trail of the third member of the syndicate.