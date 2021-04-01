From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has assured Nigerians especially Christians of a hitch-free Easter Celebration with the deployment of 20,000 personnel across the country for special protection duty to places of worship, recreation centers, motor parks and other black spots across the country.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ said he gave the assurance while briefing Journalists on the preparedness of the Corps for this year’s Easter Celebration.

The Commandant General who used the avenue to felicitate with the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and all christian faithfuls in Nigeria and around the globe said “the Corps has deployed Sniffer dogs, Specialised personnel such as Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Operatives, Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Officers, SWAT Unit, Ambulances for rescue and emergency intervention as well as Intelligence and Surveillance Team to provide 24 hours security for the Nation’s Critical National Assets and Infrastructure against vandalism and economic sabotage during the holiday period”.

Dr. Audi expressed confidence in the capacity of the Corps as a grassroot security organization with presence in every nooks and crannies of the nation, adding that credible intelligence would be deployed to nip crimes and criminalities such as banditry, kidnapping and attack on worship centers in the bud before they are carried out.

He appealed to members of the public to volunteer useful information of any suspicious movement or activity within their neighborhood or anywhere they may find themselves at any given time as Security is the business of everybody.

According to the CG, measures have been put in place to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere during the Easter festivity.

He said “I want to urge our christian brothers and sisters to use this solemn occasion of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to pray for the unity of the country and ensure that they exhibit love for one another, tolerance, forgiveness, kindness and selflessness as demonstrated by Christ who offered Himself to die for the peace of the World.”

The NSCDC boss therefore directed all state Commandants across the country to carry-out the onerous task of massive deployment by collaborating with relevant sister agencies and eschew any form of rivalry that is capable of undermining the success of their operation.