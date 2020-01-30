Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu ,has banned members of the Civil Defense armed squad from displaying firearms, especially in public places.

He banned armed bearers from staying within the perimeters of any occasion, insisting that they must keep a 50- meter distance away from any event or party venue.

According to him, the ban became necessary following the death of an Action Alliance (AA), chieftain, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike in Imo State, via an accidental discharge by an operative of the NSCDC.

The CG said this during a condolence visit to the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha ,to commiserate with him on the demise of an illustrious son of the State. He maintained that the ban was necessary to prevent re-occurrence of such costly accident. He said that any personnel caught recklessly brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration risks dismissal.

He assured Okorocha and the entire people of Imo State that a decisive punitive action would be taken against the alleged shooter of the chieftain without any compromise. The NSCDC boss said that as the head of a disciplined and responsible organisation, the condolence visit was necessary to commiserate and identify with the people of Imo state at this period of mourning.

A statement from the Civil Defense Public Relations Officer, DCC Okeh Emmanuel ,said that Gana warned all state commandants to put their houses in order and ensure that their personnel exhibits the highest form of professionalism wherever they found themselves. According to him, on no account should he receive any report bordering on misuse of firearms from any state command.