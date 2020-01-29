Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has banned members of the Civil Defense armed squad from display firearms, especially in public places.

He criminalized armed bearers from staying within the immediate perimeters of any occasion, insisting that they must keep a 50- meter distance away from any event or party venue.

The ban is necessitated by the death of Action Alliance (AA), chieftain in Imo state, Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike via an accidental discharge by an operative of the NSCDC.

The CG disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the former Governor of Imo State and serving Senator Rochas Okorocha to commiserate with him on the demise of an illustrious son of the state.

He maintained that the order was necessary to prevent future occurrence of such costly accident, and that any personnel caught flagrantly displaying or brandishing firearms in whatever circumstances or during any celebration risks dismissal.

Gana said “And henceforth, it has become an offence for armed bearers to stay within the immediate perimeters of any occasion; they must keep a 50 meters distance away from events or party venues”.

He assured Senator Okorocha and the entire people of Imo State that a decisive punitive action would be taken against the alleged shooter of the chieftain without any compromise.

The NSCDC boss said as the head of a disciplined and responsible organisation, the condolence visit was necessary to commiserate and identify with the people of Imo state at this period of mourning.

A statement from the Civil Defense Public Relations Officer, DCC Okeh Emmanuel said Gana warned all state commandants to put their house in order and ensure that their personnel exhibits the highest form of professional discipline wherever they find themselves.

According to him, on no account should he receive any report bothering on misuse of firearms from any state command because when that happens, such Commandant must be ready to face the consequence, as any breach of security and safety of the people would no longer be condoned henceforth from any command.

The CG expressed regret over the incident and assured that the Corps is with the family of the deceased in prayers, and will be paying personal condolence visits to the immediate family in Imo and Lagos States soon.