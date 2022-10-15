The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara, says it has adopted proactive security strategies to curtail thuggery and criminal activities in Gusau and environs.

The newly posted Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Mohammad Muazu gave the indication while addressing personnel of the Corps in Gusau on Friday.

He said the Corps would intensify night patrol aimed at tackling criminality and thuggery among youths during the electioneering campaigns.

“The command resolved to step up effort to tackle security challenges head-on,” he said.

Muazu urged the operatives of the Corps to be firm and cautious in discharging their duties within the ambit of the law.

According to Mu’azu, his mission is to stamp out insecurity and other social vices within record time in line with Gov. Bello Matawalle’s vision.

“This is a note of warning to all miscreants and hoodlums terrorising the state to relocate as Zamfara will no longer be a safe haven for them to hibernate anymore,” he said.

He warned fuel vendors known as black marketers to desist from the trade, adding that the ban on sales of petrol in gallons and containers was still in force in the state.

While advising fuel marketers against diversion of petroleum products, Mu’azu said the command would monitor fuel distribution in the state. (NAN)