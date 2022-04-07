From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State command has ordered immediate manhunt for the armed robbers that have been terrorising Oro Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the public relations officer of the corps in the state, Babawale Zaid Afolabi in a release made available to the newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday adding that the operatives of the corps will work together with the local vigillante in the community and make sure that all the criminal elements are rounded up and face the wrath of the law.

” It will be recalled that on Wednesday, 06/04/2022, about 1945 hours, three armed men suspected to be thieves attacked one Dauda with machete along Oke Oyan road, Oro Ago and made away with his motocycle and other valuables. This was apart from leaving him unconscious and in his own pool of blood.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On the same day, one mr Seyi, another resident of Oro Ago community was attacked by yet-to-be- identified armed men who wanted to snatch his bike from him. But the victim was able to escape with few matchete cuts and his bike” Babawale narrated.

The CDPRO explained further that detectives from the intelligence and investigation department of the corps later moved to the town and findings revealed that the community has been under the siege of this criminal elements believed to be Bororos and the armed squad and tactical team of the corps are now working together with local vigilante to locate the robbers.

” The commandant has ordered with immediate effect the deployment of the operatives from the armed squad unit and operation harmony tactical team to the town and they will liaise with the local security team to comb all the nook and cranes of the town to fish out the criminals.” Babawale concluded.