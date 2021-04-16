From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the selection process into the proposed females’ squad from its array of personnel drawn from various commands of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi who flagged off the selection process at the National Headquarters in Abuja said the Special Female Squad was one of his many strategies to reposition, re-jig, revamp and rejuvenate the Corps to a world class organisation.

He said, “the Female Squad which will compete favourably with their male counterparts in all ramifications will undergo three weeks intensive and rigorous training as well as capacity building programmes in one of our Training Colleges after the successful ones scale through the preliminary tests of competence, experience, psychological evaluation and comprehensive medical examination to determine their fitness for the programme”.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, NHQ said Dr. Audi, stated that plan is underway to make the proposed female squad combat ready and formidable as they will be specially trained for physical and tactical maneuvering especially for special intervention and operations which will in no small measure help to address some of our internal security challenges.

While assuring the candidates of his administration’s resolve to provide the necessary logistics and minimal comfort during the training, the Commandant-General tasked them to put in their best as this will go a long way in restoring the past glory of the Corps.