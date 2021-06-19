From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday 15th June, 2021, received a new Commandant, Philip Anuku Okoh as the 12th State Commandant.

Okoh takes over from Sadiq Okeji who has now been now been redeployed back to the National Headquarters.

The change of Guard, according to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC Michael Ejelikwu, is sequel to the recent revamping initiatives of the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi in his progressive approach to redirect, rejig and reposition the running of the Corps,

Ejelikwu, in a statement, disclosed that before his deployment, Commandant Philip Anuku Okoh served as Acting 2i/c and Commandant (Administration) at Zone ‘C’ Zonal Command Bauchi, as well as in Bauchi Command as Command 2i/c and Head of CNAI and Head of Technical.

“The new State Commandant is a lover of God and an astute administrator, who is already hitting the ground running. He took over from SULE SADIQ OKEJI (CC).

“The Commandant charged officers and men to redouble their commitment to work, as he assured that the Commandant General is redefining and repositioning the Corps for efficient and greater results. He further posited that he is in Benue to work with the best hands,” Ejelikwu stated.

