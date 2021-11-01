From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has strongly condemned the deadly attack on security operatives, citizens and critical national assets and infrastructure in Zamfara State.

He called for new approaches, greater commitments and more affirmative actions against criminals threatening the internal peace and security of Nigeria.

CG Audi described as unfortunate the recent assault on members of the Joint Task Force operation comprising Nigeria Police, Civil Defence Corps and vigilante groups, where one police personnel and two NSCDC operatives were killed in the line of duty.

According to the Corps helmsman, the brazen attack, which happened in Shinkafi, along Kaura Namoda road, Zamfara State, while the operatives were on deployment to curb the rising wave of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crime in the state, is not only condemnable but callous, despicable and inhuman.

In a statement, DCC Odumosu Olusola, Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, said Audi commiserated with the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the ‘heinous crime’ and promised to fish out the criminals and make them face justice.

CG Audi praised the efforts and resilience of the gallant operatives for preventing greater loss of lives and destruction of public property, assuring that efforts would be fully mobilized to go after the bandits, apprehend and deal decisively with them under the full weight of the law.

He appealed to the public to be vigilant, security conscious and to promptly assist security agencies with credible information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act before they cause more havoc in society.

He vowed that the Corps will not relent in its efforts but will continue its dogged fight against banditry, kidnapping and insurgency through concerted efforts of well-trained personnel, the introduction of more training programmes and innovative strategies towards the deployment of more sophisticated equipment and improved staff welfare which provides an umbrella of life insurance coverage for all personnel of the Corps.

‘NSCDC is a full-fledged paramilitary agency of government determined to collaborate with other security agencies in keeping the country safe and preserving the way of life of Nigerians; we are, therefore, not deterred by these recent attacks but we are forging ahead to make life meaningful for all Nigerians,’ he said.

The attack took place on Thursday, October 28.

