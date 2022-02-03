Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed the immediate reinstatement of security operatives assigned to Rep. Shina Peller (APC-Oyo State).

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Peller, representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/ Kajola/lwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, had his NSCDC security details withdrawn on Wednesday.

”The letter from the Oyo commandant was sent to the lawmaker without clearance.

“The leadership of the NSCDC dismisses as unauthorised and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

“Not only did the officer in question lack the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance. “The Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with complement of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member.”

NAN reports that on Wednesday, Peller, proposed scrapping of the NSCDC.