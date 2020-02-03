Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kamilu Isah, has charged officers and men who bear arms to be careful in handling them in order to avoid incidences of accidental discharge.

The Commandant, who gave the charge during the end of the year dinner of the Command which held on Sunday at the New Castle Lounge and Event Center in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, further enjoined the officers and men to always put in their best in their services to the country.

The State Commandant, who stated that the occasion held to critically analyse the progress made in 2019 and to chart a way forward for 2020, appreciated the state government and all apparatus of government as well as other security agencies in the state for giving NSCDC an enabling environment to operate.

Isah who had late last year embarked on a tour of the three Senatorial Zones and the NSCDC Area Command noted that the traditional institution was very vital in crime prevention and general security of any area.

“There’s a need for us to always interact with traditional institutions because we can never achieve the aim of security without their contribution. They are very vital tools in the fight against insecurity and crime prevention.

He also thanked all the officers and men of the Corps for their constant support and cooperation and warned them against truancy to work even as he suggested that all officers in the state who have spent more than five years in a division will be transferred to other divisions.

He congratulated those recently either promoted, converted or upgraded to the next level and wished those writing promotion examinations success.

The Area Commanders of the three Area Zones, in their remarks, appreciated the Commandant for the visit and promised to do their best to curb criminality in the state with a view to making the state a peaceful abode for all.