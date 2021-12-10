(NAN)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has cautioned perpetrators of gender-based violence to desist from it saying suspects will be dealt with according to the law.

Dr Hammed Abodunrin, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, gave the warning at the one-day workshop tagged: “WISE (Women in Security) Response to Gender-Based Violence” held on Friday in Akure.

Abodunrin said that there was a need for awareness about personal security and protection as it would serve as an antidote to gender-based violence.

The commandant said that the command had reiterated its commitment to continue to sensitise the public, most especially, primary and secondary schools across the state.

“Report all cases of gender-based violence to the NSCDC Ondo Command as the Anti-Human Trafficking Irregular Migration and Gender Unit has been fully equipped to handle all situations professionally,’’ he said.

Speaking, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, represented by Mrs Ogunsuyi Opeyemi of the Political and Economic Department in the Governor’s Office, said women empowerment was a panacea to eradicating gender-based violence.

Odu said that the government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that a sustainable environment was created for women in the state to be fully empowered.

She said that the girl-child was a unique and indispensable gift to any society, hence, parents, teachers, guardians and the society at large must support the education and literacy of the female gender.

Odu said that any act of negligence on the girl-child would impact negatively on society.

Those in attendance include Prof. Oluremi Oluyemisi Obilade, the former Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education; the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami and Mrs Favor Tomomewo of the state House of Assembly.

Others are the Controller of Immigration Services, Ondo Command, Mr Martins-Mary Falana and participants from the NDLEA, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the DIA and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

