From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday, celebrated the 2022 International Civil Defence Day with free medical tests.

The command after a 5.2 km walk in Osogbo, converged on the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park for free medical tests to the people.

Aside from the blood pressure and sugar level test, the Command also distributed face masks and other medical kits to the public.

Addressing reporters shortly after the walk to live, State Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja urged the public to always divulge information that may help security operatives fish out criminals in the state.

‘With a show of intelligence, we will be able to curtail the excesses of the miscreants who are always looking for opportunity to cause mayhem that will be disastrous to the society. With intelligence, the state will be safe.

‘Once you have information, share it with any of the security agencies. Nobody has the entire power, nobody has the entire information, if you don’t share information, we are going nowhere as a nation.

‘If we are able to share information, some of these hoodlums, miscreants causing mayhem will not have a hiding place.

A lecture was held at the command headquarters with a theme: “Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Population in the Face of Disaster and Crisis”.

The Head of Crisis Management, NSCDC, Osun Command, Sanusi Hussein, noted that the corps must continue to work in synergy with other agencies for effective service delivery.

Hussein who doubles as the Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC), emphasised the roles of the Corps in finding remedies to emergency situations in the country.