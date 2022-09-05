From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has begun a probe of its personnel involved in extortion and corruption.

In a statement, the officers were caught on camera extorting money from Independent Petroleum Marketers in Rivers State.

Reacting to a report, where the officers were captured by CCTV camera, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, vowed that after dealing with the affected officers, it is going to be the last time any member of the service would be involved in such heinous crime.

“Enough is enough

I will make scapegoats out of these bad elements within the system to serve as deterrent to others like them, if what is seen in that video is correct.

“The corps is out leading the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering and some bad eggs within the service are out there sabotaging our efforts and giving us bad name and image.

“Only last week, I read the ‘Riot Act’ to all heads of anti-vandal unit in the Niger Delta region. This time around, I will make sure that anyone dragging our name in the mud is shown the way out.

” I have given the investigative committee only one week to authenticate the video and submit their report which we shall act on with immediate alacrity” he said.

Audi reiterated that, it is unfortunate and highly disgraceful for any officer of the law who ought to be custodian of integrity, truth and justice to be seen negotiating and extorting money from the citizens they are meant to protect.

He further explained that, the corps will adopt its internal disciplinary mechanism to address the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The corps has in place internal disciplinary mechanism that usually regulates the conducts of personnel and anybody found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

“The terms of reference of the investigative panel is to conduct a forensic examination of the trending video without prejudice, with a view to identifying those captured by the camera.

“They are also to recommend commensurate punitive action for the infringement committed in accordance with Public Service Rules.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will never tolerate any acts or conducts capable of jeopardising public interest as well as its mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and Infrastructure in the country.

“Any officer caught in violation of the Corps Standard Operating Procedure and Code of Ethics would be decisively dealt with irrespective of rank, status or nativity”, the CG assured.